North American semi equipment industry billings continue slide
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 24 October 2017]

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted a 6.9% sequential decrease in billings worldwide in September reaching a nine-month low of US$2.03 billion, according to SEMI.

The billings figure for September 2017 represented a 36% increase compared to US$1.49 billion a year ago, said SEMI.

"Global semiconductor equipment billings of North American headquartered suppliers for September were US$2.0 billion, down 12% from the peak level set in June of this year," said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. "Total billings through the first three quarters of this amazing year have surpassed total billings for all of 2016."

