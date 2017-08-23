North American semi equipment industry billings slip in July

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 23 August 2017]

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted a slight 1.4% sequential decrease in billings worldwide in July 2017, according to SEMI.

The three-month average of worldwide billings of North American equipment manufacturers in July 2017 came to US$2.27 billion. The billings figure is slightly lower than the revised June level of US$2.30 billion, but 32.8% higher than the July 2016 billings level of US$1.71 billion.

"We observed softening in the equipment billings in July following the strong surge in the first half of the year," said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. "However, overall, equipment billings remain significantly up year-over-year, with 2017 on-track to be a record spending year."