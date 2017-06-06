Korea replaces Taiwan as largest semiconductor equipment market

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 6 June 2017]

Worldwide semiconductor manufacturing equipment billings reached a record US$13.1 billion in the first quarter of 2017, according to SEMI. The billings figure was 14% higher than the prior quarter, and 58% above the level a year ago.

Korea replaced Taiwan as the largest semiconductor equipment market in the first quarter, SEMI said. Equipment billings in Korea came to US$3.53 billion in the first quarter of 2017, rising 48% on quarter and 110% from a year earlier, while equipment billings in Taiwan fell 16% sequentially but increased 84% on year to US$3.48 billion.

China saw the largest sequential growth among all regions in the first quarter of 2017 with equipment billings surging 74% on quarter to US$2.01 billion, SEMI said. China was the third largest semiconductor equipment market during the quarter.

Equipment billings in North America and Japan grew 3% and 19%, respectively, on quarter to US$1.27 billion and US$1.25 billion in the first quarter, while equipment billings in Europe slipped 1% sequentially to US$920 million, according to SEMI.

SEMI added the data is gathered jointly with the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ) from over 95 global equipment companies that provide data on a monthly basis.