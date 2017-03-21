Coasia, Sunnic enjoy robust demand for CMOS image sensors

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 21 March 2017]

Robust CMOS image sensor demand will make a positive contribution to both Taiwan-based Coasia Microelectronics and Sunnic Technology & Merchandise, according to industry sources. Coasia distributes CMOS image sensors mainly for Samsung, while Sunnic sells Sony's CMOS image sensor components.

Demand for CMOS image sensors is expected to increase substantially in 2017, thanks to a growing number of new smartphones including entry-level and mid-range models that will feature a dual-lens setup, said the sources. Meanwhile, China-based smartphone brands including Huawei, Oppo and Vivo have rolled out dual-lens smartphone lines.

With dual-lens smartphones becoming a growing trend, CMOS image sensor demand for mobile devices, which remains the largest application for CMOS image sensors, is set to expand further, the sources identified.

Coasia has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.62 billion (US$151.8 million) for the first two months of 2017, up 17.6% on year, while Sunnic's cumulative 2017 revenues through February increased about 18% from a year earlier to NT$1.99 billion.