Simplo eyeing lucrative robotic arm market
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 7 September 2017]

Battery pack maker Simplo Technology has stepped into development and production of robotic arms and is currently showcasing its related automation products at Taiwan Automation Intelligence and Robot Show (TAIROS) 2017 being held in Taipei from September 6-9.

Being able to produce a number of key components and parts such as harmonic reducers and servo drive systems needed for the production of robotic arms in house, prices of Simplo's robotic arms are much competitive than comparable devices offered by Japan-based brands or others, claimed Lee Chao-feng, vice president for technology development at Simplo.

For the moment, a 4-axis Scara (selective-compliance-articulated robot arm) robotic arm from Epson is available at NT$250,000 (US$8,307) in the Taiwan market, while a comparable model from Yamaha is priced at around NT$220,000, Lee noted.

Simplo's robotic arms also come with in-house developed machine vision and image recognition systems to optimize their accuracy and dexterity while in processing, Lee noted.

So far, Simplo has produced 400 robotic arms for use by its own factories and plans to double the number to 800 in 2018, Lee revealed, adding that the company aims at ramping its robotic arm production capacity to 1,000 units a year.

Additionally, Simplo also plans to expand its robot product line to include collaborative robots, Lee revealed.

Simplo robots

Simplo highlighting its robotic arms at TAIROS trade fair.
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, September 2017

