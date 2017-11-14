Simplo targets 50% share of electric bike battery market

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 14 November 2017]

Battery maker Simplo Technology is looking to take at least half of the electric bicycle battery module market within the next five years as it expects bicycle battery module shipments to grow 40% on year in 2018 and another 40% in 2019, according to company chairman Sung Fu-hsiang.

Simplo has managed to expand the clientele for its bicycle battery modules to include companies from Germany, Switzerland, France and the Netherlands, which will ensure continued business growth for the company in the coming two years, Sung said.

Simplo also plans to expand its product lines to include battery modules for storage systems, Sung said, adding that battery products for storage systems will be mostly customized products.

Meanwhile, Simplo reported net profits of NT$689 million (US$22.84 million) or NT$2.93 per share in the third quarter of 2017. For the first three quarters of 2017, net profits totaled NT$1.806 billion, which translated into an EPS of NT$6.35 for the nine-month period.

The company expects its revenues to reach NT$15.8-16.25 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to NT$15.747 billion a quarter earlier. Net profits will total NT$701-761 million or NT$3.76-4.06 per share for the fourth quarter. EPS for the entire 2017 is expected to hit a record high of NT$13.44-13.76.

Simplo chairman Sung Fu-hsiang.

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, November 2017