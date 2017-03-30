Simplo to cut capital by 40%

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 30 March 2017]

Notebook battery maker Simplo Technology has announced plans to reduce its capital by 40% and will also distribute dividends of NT$6 (US$0.20) in cash for 2016. With the two cash returns, the company's shareholders will be able to receive a total of NT$10 in cash for each share. Simplo chairman Raymond Sung noted that the company will still have NT$10 billion in cash after the capital reduction and this will allow the company to have more flexibility in its operations.

With the reduction, Simplo's capital will drop from NT$3.08 billion to only NT$1.85 billion.

Simplo's annual EPS had remained above NT$10 for nine consecutive years before 2016, but the company's 2016 EPS dropped below NT$10 for the first time to reach only NT$9.09 due to slumping worldwide notebook shipments and smartphone shipments' weakening growth.

Sung pointed out that the IT industry so far in 2017 has performed stably, but there has not been any new surprising innovations. Therefore, Simplo has been aggressively seeking new clients and products such as drone and Internet of Things (IoT) devices in Shenzhen, China.

However, from North America Simplo has successfully found a new client and has already started a small volume of shipments to the customer, Sung noted. However, when asked whether the client is Google, Sung declined to reveal any detail on the customer.

Commenting on its existing product lines, Sung said that Simplo has not seen much change in its notebook products' market share, but the smartphone has never been a main focus for Simplo's operation because of the market's fierce competition and low profitability. In the future, Simplo will mainly focus on expanding its shares in non-IT markets such those for electric vehicle, server power equipment and automated production line equipment.

In 2016, Simplo's revenues from non-IT businesses accounted for 5-6% of the overall volume and the company is looking to increase the percentage to 10% by 2018.

Simplo is currently the third-largest electric bicycle battery supplier worldwide, following Germany-based Bosch and a Japan-based maker. Sung noted that the company is aiming to become the second largest by 2018 and will also enter into the production of electromechanical components to enhance its competitiveness.

As for the rumor that European Union (EU) may raise its custom on imports of China-made electric bicycle batteries, Sung said that if this is true, the decision will become a major growth driver for Simplo and the company would consider moving production lines back to Taiwan and use automated equipment to lower costs.

For fourth-quarter 2016, Simplo reported consolidated revenues of NT$16.56 billion, net profits of NT$799 million and EPS of NT$2.59. The company's consolidated revenues for 2016 were NT$58.12 billion, net profits came to NT$2.8 billion and EPS reached NT$9.09.

Simplo expects its consolidated revenues in the first quarter of 2017 to reach between NT$11.3-11.7 billion, net profits NT$527-583 million and EPS NT$1.71-1.89.

Simplo chairman Raymond Sung

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, March 2017

SMP: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2016 - Jan 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Jan-17 3,537 (32.3%) (27.9%) 3,537 (27.9%) Dec-16 5,226 (9.9%) 4.3% 58,120 (9.5%) Nov-16 5,801 4.9% (9.4%) 52,895 (10.7%) Oct-16 5,530 5.6% (8.2%) 47,094 (10.9%) Sep-16 5,238 9% (7.9%) 41,563 (11.2%) Aug-16 4,803 4.8% (9.8%) 36,325 (11.7%) Jul-16 4,582 2.6% (10.8%) 31,522 (11.9%) Jun-16 4,466 (3%) (12.8%) 26,940 (12.1%) May-16 4,603 1.7% (9.8%) 22,474 (12%) Apr-16 4,524 (6.3%) (16.6%) 17,871 (12.5%) Mar-16 4,828 33.7% (12.6%) 13,347 (11.1%) Feb-16 3,612 (26.4%) (11.1%) 8,518 (10.2%) Jan-16 4,906 (2.1%) (9.6%) 4,906 (9.6%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017