Battery maker Simplo to develop more industrial products

Lithium ion battery pack maker Simplo Technology will devote more resources to developing industrial products, such as those for electric bicycles, electric vehicles, medium-size servers and home-use electric appliances, company chairman Raymond Sung said at a May 12 investors conference.
Simplo will also adjust its strategy, focusing on choosing good clients and good products instead of seeking revenue growth, Sung noted.
For second-quarter 2017, Simplo forecasts consolidated revenues of NT$11.8-12.2 billion (US$390-403 million), gross margin of 8.6%, net operating profit of NT$404-411 million, net profit of NT$537-573 million and net EPS of NT$1.74-1.86.
Simplo Technology: Financial report, 1Q17 (NT$m)
Item
Amount
Q/Q
Y/Y
Consolidated revenues
11,712
(29.26%)
(12.25%)
Gross margin
8.60%
(1.41pp)
(1.54pp)
Net operating profit
477.5
(47.65%)
(36.10%)
Net profit
555.7
(30.47%)
(13.70%)
Net EPS (NT$)
1.80
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017
Simplo Technology chairman Raymond Sung
photo: Fu Shih-min, Digitimes, May 2017