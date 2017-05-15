Battery maker Simplo to develop more industrial products

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 15 May 2017]

Lithium ion battery pack maker Simplo Technology will devote more resources to developing industrial products, such as those for electric bicycles, electric vehicles, medium-size servers and home-use electric appliances, company chairman Raymond Sung said at a May 12 investors conference.

Simplo will also adjust its strategy, focusing on choosing good clients and good products instead of seeking revenue growth, Sung noted.

For second-quarter 2017, Simplo forecasts consolidated revenues of NT$11.8-12.2 billion (US$390-403 million), gross margin of 8.6%, net operating profit of NT$404-411 million, net profit of NT$537-573 million and net EPS of NT$1.74-1.86.

Simplo Technology: Financial report, 1Q17 (NT$m) Item Amount Q/Q Y/Y Consolidated revenues 11,712 (29.26%) (12.25%) Gross margin 8.60% (1.41pp) (1.54pp) Net operating profit 477.5 (47.65%) (36.10%) Net profit 555.7 (30.47%) (13.70%) Net EPS (NT$) 1.80

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017

Simplo Technology chairman Raymond Sung

photo: Fu Shih-min, Digitimes, May 2017