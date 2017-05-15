Taipei, Tuesday, May 16, 2017 22:18 (GMT+8)
rain
Taipei
27°C
Battery maker Simplo to develop more industrial products
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 15 May 2017]

Lithium ion battery pack maker Simplo Technology will devote more resources to developing industrial products, such as those for electric bicycles, electric vehicles, medium-size servers and home-use electric appliances, company chairman Raymond Sung said at a May 12 investors conference.

Simplo will also adjust its strategy, focusing on choosing good clients and good products instead of seeking revenue growth, Sung noted.

For second-quarter 2017, Simplo forecasts consolidated revenues of NT$11.8-12.2 billion (US$390-403 million), gross margin of 8.6%, net operating profit of NT$404-411 million, net profit of NT$537-573 million and net EPS of NT$1.74-1.86.

Simplo Technology: Financial report, 1Q17 (NT$m)

Item

Amount

Q/Q

Y/Y

Consolidated revenues

11,712

(29.26%)

(12.25%)

Gross margin

8.60%

(1.41pp)

(1.54pp)

Net operating profit

477.5

(47.65%)

(36.10%)

Net profit

555.7

(30.47%)

(13.70%)

Net EPS (NT$)

1.80

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017

Simplo Technology chairman Raymond Sung

Simplo Technology chairman Raymond Sung
photo: Fu Shih-min, Digitimes, May 2017

Realtime news

  • AMD ramping shipments of Ryzen 7, Ryzen 5 CPUs

    Before Going to Press | 20min ago

  • Taiwan market: TBC first amid MSOs to complete digitization of cable TV networks

    Before Going to Press | 21min ago

  • Digitimes Research: Taiwan makers to ship over 304 million small- to medium-size panels in 2Q17

    Before Going to Press | 22min ago

  • HTC launches new flagship smartphone HTC U11

    Before Going to Press | 23min ago

  • BenQ Materials posts 1Q17 net EPS of NT$0.48

    Before Going to Press | 23min ago

  • Digitimes Research: Over 35 million tablets to be shipped globally in 2Q17

    Before Going to Press | 23min ago

  • Global demand for fiber-optic network equipment to mainly come from China in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 24min ago

  • Synnex Technology International nets NT$0.68 per share for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | 26min ago

  • Huawei partnering with TSMC to develop IoT chip

    Before Going to Press | 27min ago

  • E Ink Holdings nets NT$0.14 per share for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | 27min ago

  • Ardentec expanding automotive MCU testing business in Japan

    Before Going to Press | 28min ago

  • NB-IoT expected to catch up with LoRa in 2018, says SerComm CTO

    Before Going to Press | 28min ago

  • ASE, SPIL get antitrust approval

    Before Going to Press | 29min ago

  • Clevo ships 326,000 notebooks in 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | 29min ago

  • Worldwide semiconductor revenues grow 2.6% in 2016, says Gartner

    Before Going to Press | 30min ago

  • Acer cooperates with CUC to boost gaming PCs in China market

    Before Going to Press | 31min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Innodisk
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link