TAIROS 2017: Simplo to showcase robotic arms

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 5 September 2017]

Taiwan-based battery maker Simplo Technology is expected to showcase its latest development in automation including robotic arms at Taiwan Automation Intelligence and Robot Show (TAIROS) 2017 held in Taipei September 6-9.

Simplo pointed out that it will showcase standard and customized robotic arms as well as multi-axis servo drive systems, standard and non-standard harmonic reducers, machine vision hardware and sensor as well as robotic arm automation integration services.

So far, Simplo has supplied more than 400 robotic arms to its own plants to reduce production costs and the accumulated number is expected to rise to 600 in 2018.

Simplo's goal is to reach production of 10,000 robotic arms a year.

Simplo's existing robotic arm products include its standard Scara 400 and 600 series, six-axis models and customized models for handling PCBs and wafers.

Photo: Company