Simplo expects dramatic growth in electric bicycle battery business

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 18 August 2017]

Battery module maker Simplo Technology expects its shipments for electric bicycles to grow over 100% on year in 2017 and will rise another 75% in 2018. Company chairman Raymond Sung noted that the electric bicycle market will see around 20% on-year growth in scale and Simplo is currently only behind Germany-based Bosch in the market in terms of shipments, but is looking to take the lead in the near future.

Simplo is the largest notebook battery supplier in the world, but has been eagerly pushing developments of non-notebook battery modules in the past few years because of increasing competitions from China competitors and the stagnated notebook shipment growth.

Simplo has been pushing to enter markets including thgose for electric bicycles, datacenter power backup, UPS and automation equipment batteries. So far, Simplo has seen the quickest development in the electric bicycle segment with many Japan-based brand vendors already releasing related products and demand from Europe also starting to pick up.

Sung noted that electric bicycle demand from Europe is growing rapidly and overall shipments are expected to increase 10-20% on year in 2018. However, Simplo will see a much higher growth performance in 2018. Simplo is expected to ship 400,000-500,000 electric bicycle batteries in 2017, 700,000 units in 2018 and up to one million units in 2019.

Some market watchers pointed out that Simplo's first client for its electric bicycle battery business was Japan's Yamaha. The company then entered the Europe market with its positive reputation and advantages in design efficiency, quality, prices and flexibility. The company is also looking to establish a battery module hardware standard for small clients

Currently, the electric bicycle battery product line only contributes about 5% of Simplo's overall revenues, but Sung is looking to raise the percentage to at least 10%. The product line also has higher ASP and better gross margin than the notebook. However, notebook batteries still account for over 90% of Simplo's revenues.

Simplo is planning to cut its capital by 40% at the end of September.

In addition to the electric bicycle, Simplo also achieved some results in the datacenter power backup system application. In the past, datacenters mainly used lead-acid batteries as the sources for its power backup system. As servers' designs have changed dramatically from the past and power backup system no longer requires huge amount of capacity, some datacenter players are considering replacing their lead-acid battery systems with lithium ones.

Simplo already has made contacts with players including Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook and Dell and will begin a small volume of shipments at the end of 2017.

A 18650 battery can be recharged up to 5,000 times, compared to a lead-acid battery's capability of 500 times. And lithium battery production is more eco-friendly than the making of lead-acid batteries. Sung believes the advantages will turn more datacenter players to adopt lithium batteries for their systems.

Simplo has also announced net profits of NT$561 million (US$18.91 million) for the second quarter with EPS of NT$1.82.

For the third quarter, Simplo expects its revenues to grow 3-6% on year and 21% sequentially to reach NT$15-15.5 billion, while its gross margin will reach 8.8%, with net profits of NT$635-650 million and EPS of NT$2.77-3.08.

Simplo's non-notebook battery business looks promising.

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes file photo