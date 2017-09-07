Machvision August revenues hit record for 4th straight month

Monica Chen, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 7 September 2017]

Automated optical inspection (AOI) equipment specialist Machvision has reported consolidated revenues of NT$121 million (US$4 million) for August 2017, hitting a monthly record for the fourth consecutive month.

Machvision's revenues for August 2017 represented increases of 65% on year and 4% sequentially. Revenues for the first eight months of 2017 increased 63% from a year earlier to NT$765 million.

Machvision's revenues for the second quarter of 2017 were already a record high of NT$297 million. The company is expected to enjoy another quarter of record revenues in the third quarter.

Machvision reported net profits of NT$91.6 million for the second quarter of 2017, with EPS reaching NT$2.15. EPS for the first half of 2017 came to NT$3.56, up substantially from NT$1.58 during the same period in 2016.

Machvision specializes in the manufacture of AOI equipment for multi-layer, HDI and flexible PCBs, and IC substrates. The company has also stepped into the chipmaking field by providing automatic wafer inspection tools.