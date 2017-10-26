Innovative products, technologies take center stage at TPCA Show 2017

Monica Chen, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Thursday 26 October 2017]

Many Taiwan players in the PCB supply chain have debuted their newest products, technologies and solutions at the TPCA Show 2017 running October 25-27 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, seeking to explore more potential customers and business opportunities.

Among them is Topoint Technology, a major maker of PCB drill bits and cutting tools. The company is exhibiting newly-developed high-performance drill bits that can conduct high precision drilling on PEFE substrates and PTFE+FR4 composite boards, as well as specially designed backdrill bits, multi-function HPC cutting tools, and customized cutting tools for the IT industry using stainless steel 316~304 and aluminum 7 series as materials.

Topoint also is demonstrating a vacuum sputtering technology for processing cutting tools, with the evaporation sputtering on target materials able to enhance the rigidness of the cutting tools, smoothen their surface and reduce abrasion.

The company now has a monthly production capacity of 21 million PCB drill bits, commanding a global market share of 25%. Drill bits accounted for 57% of the firm's revenues in the first three quarters of 2017, followed by 31% from mechanical drilling and laser drilling services and 12% from sales of metal cutting tools dedicated to processing 3C products.

Machvision debuts FPCB AVI system

Taiwan's leading optical inspection equipment maker Machvision also has unveiled some new products, including the FPCB AVI system that integrates rigid mechanical system with advanced features for inspecting copper peeling, pinhole, scratch, chromatism, and ink shifting. In addition, the system features reliable multi-angle lighting to achieve much better image results.

Another eye-catching exhibit is the firm's 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) equipment that utilizes 3D measuring technology to scan all the dimples on panels and can provide statistical reports to mirror copper-filling plating results. In terms of performance, one 3D AOI system can replace eight traditional 2D models, according to company sources.

The company reported consolidated revenues of NT$898 million (US$29.7 million) in the first nine months of the year, shooting up 61% on year and already exceeding the annual revenue of NT$810 million for the whole 2016.

There are also many exhibitors showcasing their latest technologies, materials, equipment and chemicals concerning modified semi additive process (MSAP) now widely applied to turn out thin and light PCBs needed for autonomous cars and other highly automated devices.

Machvision showcasing new optical inspection systems at TPCA Show 2017.

Photo: Monica Chen, Digitimes, October 2017