Taipei, Saturday, February 4, 2017 12:12 (GMT+8)
rain
Taipei
21°C
Machvision posts NT$4.67 EPS for 2016
Monica Chen, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 2 February 2017]

Automated optical inspection (AOI) equipment specialist Machvision has reported net profits of NT$199 million (US$6.4 million) on record consolidated revenues of NT$810 million for 2016. EPS for the year came to NT$4.67.

Machvision's revenues and net profits for 2016 represented on-year increases of 32.7% and 25.3%, respectively, with gross margin reaching a record high of 61.7%.

Machvision posted record reevnues of NT$252 million for the fourth quarter of 2016, with EPS reaching NT$1.56. EPS saw a robust 225% on-year increase while revenues grew 104% from the same period in 2015. Strong demand coming from the flexible PCB sector led to the positive results during the fourth quarter.

Machvision's board of directors also approved plans to distribute a cash dividend to company shareholders of NT$4.20 per share for 2016.

Machvision specializes in the manufacture of AOI equipment for multi-layer, HDI and flexible PCBs, and IC substrates. The company has also stepped into the chipmaking field by providing automatic wafer inspection tools.

Advantest
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link