Machvision posts NT$4.67 EPS for 2016

Monica Chen, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 2 February 2017]

Automated optical inspection (AOI) equipment specialist Machvision has reported net profits of NT$199 million (US$6.4 million) on record consolidated revenues of NT$810 million for 2016. EPS for the year came to NT$4.67.

Machvision's revenues and net profits for 2016 represented on-year increases of 32.7% and 25.3%, respectively, with gross margin reaching a record high of 61.7%.

Machvision posted record reevnues of NT$252 million for the fourth quarter of 2016, with EPS reaching NT$1.56. EPS saw a robust 225% on-year increase while revenues grew 104% from the same period in 2015. Strong demand coming from the flexible PCB sector led to the positive results during the fourth quarter.

Machvision's board of directors also approved plans to distribute a cash dividend to company shareholders of NT$4.20 per share for 2016.

Machvision specializes in the manufacture of AOI equipment for multi-layer, HDI and flexible PCBs, and IC substrates. The company has also stepped into the chipmaking field by providing automatic wafer inspection tools.