Machvision to see sales momentum continue in 2018

Monica Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Automated optical inspection (AOI) equipment specialist Machvision is expected to see its growth momentum continue in 2018 as it has reportedly landed short lead-time orders for flexible PCB production equipment from the iPhone supply chain makers, according to industry sources.

Company chairman Wang Guang-shiah declined to comment on market reports but said that he is optimistic about the company's business prospects for 2018 as Machvision is to launch full-sized scanning/measuring equipment in March and to deepen its deployments in China.

The full-sized scanning/measuring machines are designed to accelerate material feeding and product classification processes at rigid and flexible PCB plants and can also apply to the touch panel, glass substrate and screen-printing sectors, Wang said.

For the China market, the company has been rolling out simplified PCB equipment with more competitive prices in order to satisfy growing demand there, Wang added.

Buoyed by increased shipments of PCB equipment for process upgrades in the PCB sector, the company posted net profits of NT$267 million (US$9.03 million) in the first three quarters of 2017. The earnings translated into an EPS of NT$6.26 for the nine-month period, higher than the NT$4.66 recorded for the entire year of 2016.

With its fourth-quarter 2017 revenues surging 40.81% sequentially to NT$521 million, the EPS for the quarter was expected to hit high and likely bring the EPS for all of 2017 to NT$9, according to an industry estimate.

The company's 2017 revenues totaled NT$1.42 billion in 2017, increasing 76.47% from a year earlier.

The company's share price slipped NT$6.50 to finish at NT$283.50 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the January 17 session after hitting a record high of NT$290 in the previous session.

Machvision chairman Wang Guang-shiah

Photo: Monica Chen, Digitimes, January 2018