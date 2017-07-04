Machvision June revenues hit record for 2nd straight month

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 4 July 2017]

Automated optical inspection (AOI) equipment specialist Machvision has reported consolidated revenues of NT$112 million (US$3.7 million) for June 2017, hitting a monthly record for the second consecutive month.

Machvision's revenues for the second quarter of 2017 came to NT$297 million, rising 28.6% sequentially and hitting the highest quarterly levels in the company's history. Machvision's revenues for the first half of the year totaled NT$528 million, up 59.8% on year.

Machvision specializes in the manufacture of AOI equipment for multi-layer, HDI and flexible PCBs, and IC substrates. The company has also stepped into the chipmaking field by providing automatic wafer inspection tools.