Machvision, Utechzone post profit growths in 2Q17

Monica Chen, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 1 August 2017]

Automated optical inspection (AOI) equipment specialists Machvision and Utechzone both enjoyed profit growths in the second quarter of 2017, thanks mainly to brisk demand for PCB manufacturing equipment.

Machvision has reported net profits of NT$91.6 million (US$3 million) for the second quarter of 2017, up 52.7% sequentially and hitting a record high. EPS for the quarter came to NT$2.15.

Machvision's revenues also climbed to a record high of NT$297 million in the second quarter. Revenues for the first half of 2017 totaled NT$528 million, rising 59.9% from a year earlier, while net profits hiked 124.4% on year to NT$152 million. EPS for the six-month period reached NT$3.56.

Machvision specializes in the manufacture of AOI equipment for multi-layer, HDI and flexible PCBs, and IC substrates. The company has also stepped into the chipmaking field by providing automatic wafer inspection tools.

Fellow company Utechzone swung to net profits of NT$113 million in the second quarter of 2017 from losses in the prior quarter and a year ago. EPS for the quarter came to NT$1.84.

Utechzone generated operating profits of NT$125 million in the first half of 2017, but foreign exchange transaction losses eroded the company's net income during the period. Net profits for the six-month period reached only NT$26 million.

In addition to PCBs, LCD panels are another target market of Utechzone. Fujian Hua Chia Cai, HKC, BOE Technology, China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT) and Innolux are reportedly among Utechzone's main clients.