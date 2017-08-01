Taipei, Tuesday, August 1, 2017 22:58 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
Machvision, Utechzone post profit growths in 2Q17
Monica Chen, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 1 August 2017]

Automated optical inspection (AOI) equipment specialists Machvision and Utechzone both enjoyed profit growths in the second quarter of 2017, thanks mainly to brisk demand for PCB manufacturing equipment.

Machvision has reported net profits of NT$91.6 million (US$3 million) for the second quarter of 2017, up 52.7% sequentially and hitting a record high. EPS for the quarter came to NT$2.15.

Machvision's revenues also climbed to a record high of NT$297 million in the second quarter. Revenues for the first half of 2017 totaled NT$528 million, rising 59.9% from a year earlier, while net profits hiked 124.4% on year to NT$152 million. EPS for the six-month period reached NT$3.56.

Machvision specializes in the manufacture of AOI equipment for multi-layer, HDI and flexible PCBs, and IC substrates. The company has also stepped into the chipmaking field by providing automatic wafer inspection tools.

Fellow company Utechzone swung to net profits of NT$113 million in the second quarter of 2017 from losses in the prior quarter and a year ago. EPS for the quarter came to NT$1.84.

Utechzone generated operating profits of NT$125 million in the first half of 2017, but foreign exchange transaction losses eroded the company's net income during the period. Net profits for the six-month period reached only NT$26 million.

In addition to PCBs, LCD panels are another target market of Utechzone. Fujian Hua Chia Cai, HKC, BOE Technology, China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT) and Innolux are reportedly among Utechzone's main clients.

Realtime news

  • Nanya unveils new HQ

    Bits + chips | 1h 5min ago

  • Silicon Motion 2Q17 sales increase slightly, 3Q sales to decrease

    Bits + chips | 1h 17min ago

  • Yageo posts record operating profit for 2Q17

    Bits + chips | 1h 33min ago

  • Quanta Storage accelerates collaborative robots production

    Before Going to Press | 1h 43min ago

  • Chicony Power nets NT$1.72 per share for 1H17

    Before Going to Press | 1h 48min ago

  • Solartech sees July revenues decrease

    Before Going to Press | 1h 49min ago

  • Danen July revenues down 52% on year

    Before Going to Press | 1h 50min ago

  • VR HMD shipments may reach 10 million units in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 1h 52min ago

  • Nanya mulls developing 10nm DRAM technology in-house

    Before Going to Press | 1h 57min ago

  • Sales of Asustek ZenFone 4 to exceed 8 million units in 2H17

    Before Going to Press | 1h 58min ago

  • WPG 3Q17 revenues to rise up to 6%

    Before Going to Press | 2h 1min ago

  • CHPT posts record profits for 2Q, 1H17

    Before Going to Press | 2h 1min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link