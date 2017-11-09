Taipei, Friday, November 10, 2017 10:47 (GMT+8)
Machvison posts record October revenues
Monica Chen, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 9 November 2017]

Automated optical inspection (AOI) equipment specialist Machvision has announced consolidated revenues of NT$171 million (US$5.7 million) for October 2017, hitting a monthly record for the sixth consecutive month.

Machvision's revenues for October 2017 represented increases of 29.1% sequentially and 87.6% on year. Revenues for the first 10 months of the year totaled NT$1.07 billion, rising 64.8% from the same period in 2016.

Machvision posted net profits of NT$115 million on revenues of NT$370 million for the third quarter of 2017. Both results hit record-high levels. EPS for the quarter came to NT$2.70.

Machvision's EPS for the first three quarters of 2017 arrived at NT$6.26, which already surpassed the NT$4.66 reported for all of 2016.

Market watchers expect Machvision's EPS to reach NT$9 in 2017.

Fellow AOI company Utechzone generated revenues of NT$276 million in October 2017, up 34.6% sequentially and 13.5% on year. The company's cumulative 2017 revenues through October increased 56.4% from a year earlier to NT$2.02 billion.

Utechzone posted net profits of NT$62.03 million on revenues of NT$1.75 billion for the first three quarters of 2017. Revenues and profits for the nine-month period represented increases of 98.2% and 66.3%, respectively, compared to the same period in 2016.

Utechzone disclosed operating profits of NT$173 million for the first three quarters of 2017, but a strong Taiwan currency and a lower gross margin eroded its net income. Net EPS for the nine-month period came to NT$1.01.

Utechzone has enjoyed robust demand coming from China- and Taiwan-based panel makers, according to market sources. Fujian Hua Chia Cai, HKC, BOE Technology, China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT) and Innolux are reportedly among Utechzone's main clients.

