Taiwan inspection equipment makers Machvision, Utechzone post brisk May revenues
Monica Chen, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 7 June 2017]

Automated optical inspection (AOI) equipment specialists Machvision and Utechzone have both reported brisk revenue results for May 2017, and are set to enjoy a particularly strong second quarter of the year.

Machvision posted consolidated revenues of NT$94.93 million (US$3.15 million) for May, up 65% on year and 5% sequentially. The company's combined revenues for April and May reached NT$185 million, which already exceeded the NT$184 million reported for all of second-quarter 2016.

May also marked the ninth consecutive month of record revenues for Machvision, which specializes in the manufacture of AOI equipment for multi-layer, HDI and flexible PCBs, and IC substrates. The company has also stepped into the chipmaking field by providing automatic wafer inspection tools.

Utechzone announced consolidated revenues of NT$291 million for May, up 201% on year. The company's revenues for 2016 climbed to a record high of NT$2.02 billion.

Machvision's cumulative 2017 revenues through May came to NT$416 million, rising 59% from a year ago, while Utechzone's revenues for the first five months of 2017 hiked 144% on year to NT$903 million.

