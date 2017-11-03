Optical PCB inspection firm Machvision scores record net profits in 3Q17

Monica Chen, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Friday 3 November 2017]

Automated optical inspection (AOI) equipment specialist Machvision saw its net profits climb to a record high of NT$116 million (US$3.84 million) in the third quarter of 2017, with its EPS for the quarter also hitting a historic high of NT$2.70, according to the company.

The firm's net earnings for the third quarter represented a sequential growth of 26.79% and an annual expansion of 78.47%, and EPS was higher than the corresponding figure of NT$1.52 in 2016. The earnings were generated from total quarterly revenues of NT$370 million, up 24% on quarter and 63% on year.

The company's revenues hit a new monthly high for the fifth consecutive month in September, reaching NT$133 million, and better revenue performance is well within reach in October.

In the first three quarters, Machvision scored aggregate revenues of NT$898 million, translating into a high gross margin of 61.37%, net profits of NT$268 million, and EPS of NT$6.26%, with the EPS much higher than the NT$4.66 for the whole year of 2016.

EPS estimated to hit NT$9

As sales revenues are expected to surge further in the fourth quarter, its annual net EPS is likely to hit a high of NT$9, according to market sources.

The sources attributed the Machvision's robust revenue performances in the past quarters to its improvement of product mix and launch of new products to better meet market demands, with its FPCB AVI systems, wafer AVI equipment and AOI 4.0 series all well received in the market and serving as main sales growth driver.

Machvision has newly debuted a 3D optical measuring and scanning system that utilizes 3D measuring technology to scan all the dimples on either rigid or flexible panels and can provide statistical reports to mirror copper-filling plating results. This new equipment, which can also be applied to measure the sizes of touch screens, glass substrates and screen printing products, is expected to create new growth momentum for the firm's revenues in 2018. Shipment is scheduled to kick off in January, with annual shipment volume of the equipment estimated at 100 units, valued at NT$400 million, according to company sources.

Machvision likely to score record EPS of NT$9 in 2017.

Photo: Monica Chen, Digitimes, November 2017