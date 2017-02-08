Machvision January revenues surge 64%

Monica Chen, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 8 February 2017]

Automated optical inspection (AOI) equipment specialist Machvision has reported consolidated revenues of NT$70.66 million (US$2.3 million) for January 2017, up 63.7% from a year ago and 11.5% sequentially.

Robust demand coming from the flexible PCB and rigid-flex PCB sectors enabled Machivision to see its January revenues buck their typical seasonal patterns, according to market obervers.

Machvision had record revenues of NT$810 million for 2016, while net profits increased 25.3% on year to NT$199 million. EPS for the year came to NT$4.67. Machvision's board of directors also approved plans to distribute a cash dividend to company shareholders of NT$4.20 per share for 2016.

Machvision specializes in the manufacture of AOI equipment for multi-layer, HDI and flexible PCBs, and IC substrates. The company has also stepped into the chipmaking field by providing automatic wafer inspection tools.