Taipei, Thursday, February 9, 2017 04:26 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
11°C
Machvision January revenues surge 64%
Monica Chen, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 8 February 2017]

Automated optical inspection (AOI) equipment specialist Machvision has reported consolidated revenues of NT$70.66 million (US$2.3 million) for January 2017, up 63.7% from a year ago and 11.5% sequentially.

Robust demand coming from the flexible PCB and rigid-flex PCB sectors enabled Machivision to see its January revenues buck their typical seasonal patterns, according to market obervers.

Machvision had record revenues of NT$810 million for 2016, while net profits increased 25.3% on year to NT$199 million. EPS for the year came to NT$4.67. Machvision's board of directors also approved plans to distribute a cash dividend to company shareholders of NT$4.20 per share for 2016.

Machvision specializes in the manufacture of AOI equipment for multi-layer, HDI and flexible PCBs, and IC substrates. The company has also stepped into the chipmaking field by providing automatic wafer inspection tools.

Realtime news

  • Sharp on board for America-first US LCD plant

    Displays | 2h 58min ago

  • ASE January revenues down 10% on-month

    Bits + chips | 6h 24min ago

  • Generalplus posts record 2016 profit

    Bits + chips | 6h 26min ago

  • Taiwan to undertake R&D and production of military aircraft

    Bits + chips | 6h 29min ago

  • Lite-On sees revenues drop in January

    IT + CE - Stockwatch | 6h 34min ago

  • HannStar Display ships 35.63 million small- to medium-size panels

    Displays - Stockwatch | 6h 35min ago

  • MediaTek January revenues fall to 11-month low

    Bits + chips | 6h 37min ago

  • Kinsus posts 2016 EPS of NT$5.01

    Bits + chips | 6h 39min ago

  • China market: PV module shipments to drop 40% in 1Q17, hike 109% in 2Q17, says IHS

    Before Going to Press | 6h 53min ago

  • Sharp will handle panel investment project in US, says Nikkei

    Before Going to Press | 6h 55min ago

  • China, Taiwan solar cell makers unable to hike prices

    Before Going to Press | 6h 59min ago

  • Acer to create VR system for National Palace Museum

    Before Going to Press | 7h ago

  • eMemory NeoFuse IP verified for TSMC 16nm FinFET compact process

    Before Going to Press | 7h 1min ago

  • Digitimes Research: China makers ship over 181 million smartphones in 4Q16

    Before Going to Press | 7h 5min ago

  • Ennoconn January revenues down on month, up on year

    Before Going to Press | 7h 9min ago

  • MCU maker Novoton sees earnings up 31% in 2016

    Before Going to Press | 7h 10min ago

  • Wistron, Inventec see on-year decline in January PC shipments

    Before Going to Press | 7h 12min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Advantest
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link