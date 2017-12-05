Taipei, Wednesday, December 6, 2017 05:34 (GMT+8)
Yageo November revenues hit record for fifth straight month
Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 5 December 2017]

Passive component maker Yageo saw its consolidated revenues continue hitting record levels for the fifth consecutive month to reach NT$3.27 billion (US$108.2 million) in November, which represented an increase of 7.7% on month and 38.7% on year.

The increased revenues for November was due to brisk demand from a number of major sectors, including automobile, industrial, telecom, handset, EMS, consumer electronics and retail channel, according to a company statement.

For the first 11 months of 2017, revenues totaled NT$28.906 billion, increasing 12.8% from a year earlier.

Looking forward, the company expects the supply of MLCC products will remain tight for the time being due to strong demand from the smartphone sector, and its overall performance will remain bright in the first quarter of 2018 thanks to further improvement of its product mix.

The company's stock price edged down NT$2.50 to close at NT$297.00 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the December 5 session.

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
