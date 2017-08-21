Competition heating up among Taiwan contact lens makers

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 21 August 2017]

Taiwan-based contact lens makers' competition in the domestic and overseas markets has become increasingly intense, according to industry sources.

Main Taiwan-based contact lens makers are Largan Medical (lens maker Largan Precision's subsidiary), Pegavision (notebook ODM Pegatron's subsidiary), ST.Shine Optical, Miacare (under polarizer maker BenQ Materials), Unicon Optical and Yung Sheng Optical.

Largan Medical currently sells own-brand contact lens in the domestic market only, operating three retail stores of its own and franchising over 1,700 outlets around Taiwan, and will expand the retail network to 2,000 stores by end-of-2017.

Pegavision has developed fully automated equipment for producing soft contact lenses for own-brand sale in the Taiwan market and ODM shipments to international vendors. The company posted consolidated revenues of NT$994 million (US$32.7 million) for January-June 2017, growing 28% on year.

ST.Shine Optical focuses marketing in Asia, which accounted for over 90% of its 2016 sales. The company is adding 12 production lines, which will start operation by end-of-2017.

Miacare focuses on high-end silicone hydrogel contact lenses featuring high oxygen permeability in Taiwan, China and Southeast Asia markets, with a market share of 4-5% in Taiwan. The brand will launch color silicone hydrogel contact lenses in second-half 2017.

Largan Precision CEO Lin En-ping poses with contact lenses produced by Largan Medical.

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, August 2017