IFA 2017: Acer to showcase panoramic cameras
Aaron Lee, Berlin; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 31 August 2017]

Acer will showcase an array of new products, including two panoramic cameras supporting LTE connectivity, at IFA 2017 in Berlin during September 1-6, according to the vendor.

One of the cameras, the Holo360, features Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, ImmerVision-developed 187-degree wide-angle 16-megapixel panomorph lens, Android 7.1 operating system, a 3-inch touch screen, support to VR (virtual reality) and can reach resolution of 6,992 x 3,496 for photography and that of 4K for video recording, according to Acer. Without connection to smartphones, PCs or other devices, users can browse, edit and share photos and video at Holo360.

The other camera, the Vision360, is based on cloud computing specifically for use in cars. Equipped with GPS and a panomorph lens, Vision360 can transfer GPS data and video footage to the cloud.Vision360 can display cars' running speeds.

Pawbo, Acer's subsidiary, will showcase iPuppyGo, WagTag and Munch for pets' care at the show.

iPuppyGo is a smart fastener for recording pets' activities, sleeping conditions, calorie consumption and emotion indexes and users can obtain such information using Bluetooth-enabled smartphones.

WagTag is a smart neck band for users to know their pets' locations using Wi-Fi- and 3G-assisted GPS. Based on geo-fencing technology, WagTag allows users to set multiple safe zones for pets, and if pets go beyond safe zones, the device will give out warnings.

Munch is a smart device for feeding pets.

Acer Holo360 panoramic camera

Photo: Aaron Lee, Digitimes, August 2017

