Taiwan market: Acer subsidiary to sell tablets for the elderly
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 18 August 2017]

Acer's subsidiary Grandpad, which focuses on designing tablets for elderly users, has chosen Taiwan as the second market for its products.

The company already completed an initial test of its products in Taiwan at the end of July and is planning to start a second-round test at the end of 2017. The company has also been contacted by several vendors in Europe targeting elderly customers.

Acer invested US$11.04 million in Grandpad in 2016 and the subsidiary is currently still operated by the founding team. Grandpad's tablet device features app that offers services specifically for elderly users and the company's job is to maintain these services and the system.

Via the tests, Grandpad will be able to understand the usage habits of the elderly users in the testing region. The US is currently the primary market, but the company will make adjustments to the services and the system based on feedbacks from each market.

