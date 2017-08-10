Acer to merge affiliate eDC into BYOC group

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 10 August 2017]

Acer's datacenter hosting service providing affiliate E-enabling Data Center (eDC) will be merged into the vendor's Build Your Own Cloud (BYOC) business group and managed by Maverick Shih, president of Acer's BYOC Smart Products business, in August.

eDC is wholly-owned by Acer and is mainly providing datacenter hosting services in Taiwan for the government and enterprises. The company has also been pushing into software development and cloud computing system management businesses to create added value for its services.

Some market watchers believe the merger will allow Acer's BYOC business to acquire orders via eDC's clients, while eDC will also be able to expand its business to non-Taiwan areas with the BYOC platform.

In addition to Taiwan, eDC has also received orders from Thailand and China recently. The company's security operation center (SOC) as well as its new cloud computing and Big Data management platforms have also been certified by ISO17025 recently.