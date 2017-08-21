Acer PV power station in Taiwan starts operation

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 21 August 2017]

Acer has revealed it has started operating a PV power station at its high-tech industrial Aspire Park in Longtan, northern Taiwan. The station will have total capacity of 2.8MWp, and the portion that has started operation can generate electricity of 3.52 million kWh a year, equivalent to carbon reductions 1,820 tons, Acer said.

As of end-of-2016, green energy accounted for 47% of Acer offices' total power consumption worldwide. The ratios reached 100% in the US, Canada, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, France, Thailand and Malaysia, Acer said, adding the Acer group aims to hike the green power ratio to 60% by 2020.

Acer has been included in Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index and MSCI Global Sustainability Indexes for three consecutive years as well as 2016 and 2017 FTSE4Good Emerging Indexes.

PV power station at Acer's Aspire Park in Taiwan

Photo: Company