Acer revenues up 6.24% on year in July

Acer has reported consolidated revenues of NT$18.166 billion (US$601.35 million) for July 2017, representing a 14.43% drop on month and 6.24% increase on year.
The PC vendor has totaled NT$127.822 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 1.35% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2016, Acer totaled NT$232.732 billion in consolidated revenues, down 11.67% sequentially on year.
Acer: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2016 - Jul 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Jul-17
|
18,166
|
(14.4%)
|
6.2%
|
127,822
|
(1.4%)
Jun-17
|
21,230
|
18.2%
|
(14.3%)
|
109,657
|
(2.5%)
May-17
|
17,964
|
24.5%
|
3.7%
|
88,427
|
0.8%
Apr-17
|
14,432
|
(35.4%)
|
2.7%
|
70,463
|
0.1%
Mar-17
|
22,328
|
33.4%
|
(8%)
|
56,030
|
(0.5%)
Feb-17
|
16,740
|
(1.3%)
|
3.5%
|
33,702
|
5.2%
Jan-17
|
16,962
|
(10%)
|
6.8%
|
16,962
|
6.8%
Dec-16
|
18,839
|
(17.1%)
|
(16.6%)
|
232,732
|
(11.7%)
Nov-16
|
22,725
|
13.1%
|
(2.8%)
|
213,893
|
(11.2%)
Oct-16
|
20,097
|
(10.8%)
|
(8.8%)
|
191,168
|
(12.1%)
Sep-16
|
22,531
|
18.8%
|
(23.5%)
|
171,070
|
(12.5%)
Aug-16
|
18,974
|
11%
|
(9.6%)
|
148,539
|
(10.5%)
Jul-16
|
17,099
|
(31%)
|
1.3%
|
129,565
|
(10.7%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017