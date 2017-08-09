Acer revenues up 6.24% on year in July

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 9 August 2017]

Acer has reported consolidated revenues of NT$18.166 billion (US$601.35 million) for July 2017, representing a 14.43% drop on month and 6.24% increase on year.

The PC vendor has totaled NT$127.822 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 1.35% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Acer totaled NT$232.732 billion in consolidated revenues, down 11.67% sequentially on year.

Acer: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2016 - Jul 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Jul-17 18,166 (14.4%) 6.2% 127,822 (1.4%) Jun-17 21,230 18.2% (14.3%) 109,657 (2.5%) May-17 17,964 24.5% 3.7% 88,427 0.8% Apr-17 14,432 (35.4%) 2.7% 70,463 0.1% Mar-17 22,328 33.4% (8%) 56,030 (0.5%) Feb-17 16,740 (1.3%) 3.5% 33,702 5.2% Jan-17 16,962 (10%) 6.8% 16,962 6.8% Dec-16 18,839 (17.1%) (16.6%) 232,732 (11.7%) Nov-16 22,725 13.1% (2.8%) 213,893 (11.2%) Oct-16 20,097 (10.8%) (8.8%) 191,168 (12.1%) Sep-16 22,531 18.8% (23.5%) 171,070 (12.5%) Aug-16 18,974 11% (9.6%) 148,539 (10.5%) Jul-16 17,099 (31%) 1.3% 129,565 (10.7%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017