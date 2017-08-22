Global 2Q17 NAND flash market posts 8% growth, says DRAMeXchange

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 22 August 2017]

The worldwide NAND flash memory market posted revenues of US$13.22 billion in the second quarter of 2017, up 8% sequentially, according to DRAMeXchange.

The NAND flash market continued to experience tight supply in the second quarter, said DRAMeXchange, adding that contract prices for various NAND flash products rose 3-10% on quarter.

"Facing the limitations in the shrinking of the manufacturing node for 2D-NAND flash (or planar NAND flash), suppliers have successively shifted to 3D-NAND flash (or vertical NAND flash) design and manufacturing technology," said Alan Chen, senior research manager of DRAMeXchange. "However, the industry has also experienced a substantial loss in production capacity during this transitional period. This in turn resulted in tight supply and rising contract prices."

NAND flash suppliers are expected to post impressive revenue results in the third quarter driven by small increases in contract prices for mobile products (i.e. eMMC and UFS) and SSDs, DRAMeXchange indicated. On the whole, 2017 will be a bumper year for the NAND flash industry.

"We expect supply to be under strain for the rest of 2017," Chen continued. "Relief will come later in 2018, when the manufacturing of 64- and 72-layer 3D-NAND flash reaches maturity."

Industry leader Samsung saw its NAND flash revenues increase 11.6% sequentially to US$4.7 billion in the second quarter, according to DRAMeXchange. Samsung enjoyed strong shipments of high-capacity enterprise-grade SSDs in the second quarter, while the tight memory supply and and a balanced product mix also led to the revenue growth.

Toshiba's revenues grew by a slight 0.5% sequentially to US$2.32 billion in the second quarter. Toshiba's investment to expand its 3D-NAND production capacity has been constrained by its cash flow problem, DRAMeXchange said. Meeting Apple's demand is the top priority of the company's NAND flash business at present, DRAMeXchange said.

Western Digital completed its SanDisk acquisition in 2016, and has seen revenues generated from the retail NAND flash market rise. Western Digital has also put increased focus on the mobile and retail storage market segments, which already accounted for over 50% of the company's total NAND flash revenues in the second quarter, DRAMeXchange said. Western Digital's NAND flash revenues increased 8.6% sequentially to US$2.32 billion in the second quarter.

Micron's NAND flash revenues climbed 20.8% sequentially to US$1.71 billion in the second quarter, according to DRAMeXchange. Micron has brought down the average bit cost for its products by expanding its 3D NAND flash output. The company also enjoyed sequential growth in bit shipments during the quarter.

SK Hynix' NAND flash bit shipments fell 6% sequentially in the second quarter, due to lower-than-expected demand from China-based smartphone makers, DRAMeXchange said. However, SK Hynix' NAND flash ASPs rose 8% on quarter as a result of the memory tight supply and low inventory levels in the market. SK Hynix saw its NAND flash revenues slip 0.7% sequentially to US$1.3 billion in the second quarter.

Intel's NAND flash revenues rose by a slight 0.9% sequentially to US$870 million in the second quarter, DRAMeXchange said. Intel enjoyed brisk demand for enterprise-grade SSDs during the quarter, but the company's recent product mix adjustment led to a slight drop in its overall NAND flash ASPs. Intel still managed to grow its bit shipments and have 3D NAND flash account for the majority of its NAND flash shipments in the second quarter.