Google Play ranks as largest app platform
Max Wang, Tokyo; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 22 September 2017]

Optimized by the increasing popularity of Android-based smartphones, established Android ecosystem and improving users' familiarity with the platform, Google Play has become the largest app platform globally in terms of usage, according to James Sanders, Asia Pacific director of Google Play.

In 2016, the number of app download frequency through Google Play reached 82 billion, Sanders revealed.

To help content developers better their business prospects and reach more clients, Google will not only further enhance the management of Google Play including its distribution and analyzing capabilities but also strengthen its support for virtual and augmented reality as well as Chromebook to enable content developers to facilitate and expand their app developments, Sanders said.

Sanders made the remarks on the sidelines of Google's "Go Global" event held for the content/app developers of Google Play in conjunction with Tokyo Game Show (TGS) 2017.

In addition to the growing number of its apps, Google Play also supports payments by credit and debit cards in 135 countries globally, and enables payments for telephone bills through cooperation with a total of over 140 telecom operators in 55 countries.

Buoyed by multiple payment channels, the number of paying users through Google Play increased by 30% in 2016, Sanders noted.

Google Play Asia Pacific director James Sanders.
Photo: Max Wang, Digitimes, September 2017

