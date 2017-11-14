AI to help, not confront humans, says AlphaGo developer Aja Huang

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 14 November 2017]

AI (artificial intelligence) will not confront human beings but serve as tools at their disopal, as human brain will remain the most powerful, although some say AI machines may be able to talk with people and judge their emotions in 2045 at the earliest, according to Aja Huang, one of the key developers behind AlphaGo, an AI program developed by Google's DeepMind unit.

Huang made the comments when delivering a speech at the 2017 Taiwan AI Conference hosted recently by the Institute of Information Science under Academia Sinica and Taiwan Data Science Foundation.

Huang recalled that he was invited to join London-based Deep Mind Technologies in late 2012, two years after he won the gold medal at the 15th Computer Olympiad in Kanazawa in 2010. In February 2014, DeepMind was acquired by Google, allowing the AI team to enjoy sufficient advanced hardware resources such as power TPU (tensor processing unit) and enabling them to work out the world's most powerful AI program AlphaGo, which has stunned the world by beating global top Go players.

In March, 2016, AlphaGo beat Lee Sedol, a South Korean professional Go player in a five-game match, marking the first time a computer Go program has beaten a 9-dan professional without handicaps. Although it lost to Lee in the fourth game, Lee resigned the final fame, giving a final score of 4 to 1 in favor of AlphaGo.

Deep learning, reinforcement learning

Huang pointed out that when AlphaGo lost the fourth game to Lee, he directly felt that there must have been bugs with AlphaGo, inspiring his DeepMind team to use "deep learning' and "reinforcement learning" to address the weakness of AlphaGo.

In May 2017, the upgraded version AlphaGo Master beat Ke Jie in China, the world's No. 1 player at the time, in a three-game match, with Huang attributing the victory to the "deep learning" and "reinforcement learning." AlphaGo Master retired after defeating Ke Jie.

He said that Korea's Lee played the games with AlphaGo in nervously as if he was fighting for the mankind, but China's Ke played in an easy manner, seemingly cooperating with AI in a dream. Accordingly, Huang stressed that humans should cooperate with AI in the future and utilize it as a helpful tool.

He said that DeepMind has newly launched AlphaGo Zero, a version created without using data from human games, and is stronger than any previous version. By playing games against itself, AlphaGo Zero can complete studies of thousands years of Go playing experiences of the mankind in three days, reach the level of AlphaGo Master in 21 days, and outperform the Master version in 40 days, demonstrating powerful "deep learning" and "reinforcement learning" effects.

Aja Huang, a Taiwanese senior researcher at Google DeepMind.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, Novbember 2017