Taiwan market: 83% of small- to medium-size businesses in Taiwan use online marketing, says Google

Max Wang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 28 July 2017]

Google Taiwan on July 27 released results of a survey of small- to medium-size enterprises' online marketing behavior in Taiwan jointly undertaken by Google and Ipsos ASI under France-based Ipsos, showing that 83% of the surveyed companies have used online marketing services.

There are 1.38 million small- to medium-size companies in Taiwan, taking up 98% of the total number of all enterprises, Google Taiwan said.

While 52% of small- to medium-size businesses think mobile services are important, only 32% have set up marketing websites specifically for mobile terminal devices.

As compared with the same survey done in 2014, the proportion of small- to medium-size businesses with high participation in online marketing, including establishing websites and actively using keyword search, video advertising and mobile advertising, rose from 49% to 53%. The proportion that has added video content to websites rose from 36% to 50%, have added e-commerce functions from 24% to 34%, and that have adopted social networks from 46% to 71%.

In addition to growth in the use of online marketing services among small- to medium-size enterprises, there has been a significant change in using online marketing tools, with use of e-mail and online catalogs dropping 10% and 9% respectively, while use of social networks and keyword search increased 25% and 5% respectively.

Google greater China marketing and sales director Jane Li

Photo: Max Wang, Digitimes, July 2017