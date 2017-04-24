Taiwan sees increased March manufacturing production index, says MOEA

Taiwan recorded manufacturing production index (2011 as base year) of 115.18 for March 2017, increasing 17.23% on month and 4.70% on year, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) on April 24.
MOEA: Taiwan manufacturing production index
March 2017
M/M
Y/Y
January-March 2017 average
Y/Y
All manufacturing industries
115.18
17.23%
4.70%
106.40
6.98%
IC and related industries
189.81
12.87%
16.72%
180.71
25.97%
TFT-LCD panel and component industries
108.77
26.14%
34.80%
95.48
18.77%
Computers, electronics and optical product industries
78.36
21.34%
(0.23%)
69.90
(1.94%)
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017