China AI service provider Unisound gains strategic funding of US$45 million

Jean Chu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 22 August 2017]

China's AI service platform Unisound has gained CNY300 million (US$45 million) in strategic investment from an undisclosed group of investors to finance the firm's R&D on AI technologies and expansion of services to more areas, and the investors will also provide Big Data to help the company improve its capabilities, Unisound has announced.

Unisound CEO Huang Wei said that the new financing will mainly be used in three areas, namely enhancing the development of key technologies associated with Internet of Things (IoT) AI services to drive more enterprises to realize business innovation, transformation and upgrade, reinforcing the R&D on AI chip UniOne to facilitate commercialization of core cloud products, and further consolidating Unisound's leading position in the fields of smart living and smart services by increasing investment in the construction of industrial ecosystem.

Unisound mainly provides voice recognition, language processing, Big Data analysis, and other AI services for its enterprise partners. It has built a super computing cluster of over 400 GPUs (graphics processing units), forming a sound archive of technological graphics ranging from sensing to recognition. In June 2017, the company released a voice central control system, Pandora, which incorporates voice and speech recognition AI technologies into a total solution, allowing users to control IoT devices, such as home appliances, automobiles, and healthcare products.

It also provides its partners with AI technology to support their needs, especially in the medical, education, and financial industries. These include supporting doctors with medical research in hospitals, talking with children through smart interactions, and so on.

So far, Unisound has recorded more than 20,000 partners in its AI services, which covers 200 million users in 647 cities in China. In addition, there are more than 100 million devices connected to its services.

For two consecutive years, Unisound has ranked among China's top 50 tech firms in terms of business growth.