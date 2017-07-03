ARM mbed scores growing IoT developer base in Asia-Pacific

Jean Chu,Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Monday 3 July 2017]

The number of Asia-Pacific IoT developers using the ARM mbed platform has grown significantly to exceed one-third of the platform’s global developer community of 250,000, prompting the UK-headquartered ARM to further deepen its cooperation with partners in the region, according to David Pan, ARM’s Asia-Pacific marketing director.

Speaking at the ARM IoT mbed Open forum held in late June in Shanghai, Pan said ARM will move to provide complete resources to more IoT developers in the Asia-Pacific region, especially those in Japan, Korea, China and Taiwan.

Pan continued that the ARM mbed platform will zero in on medium to high-end commercial markets after building a solid foundation in the consumer sector.

Over the past eight years of development, ARM mbed has recorded a global community of over 250,000 developers, with those in Europe commanding the largest portion at 53%. An estimated 8.8 million mbed OS devices are expected to be shipped in 2017, according to Pan.

So far, Pan continued, ARM mbed has also rolled out over 500 hardware development platforms in collaboration with 75 partners, and teamed up with eight partners to develop cloud-based IoT ecosystem chains.

Up to 275 billion IoT devices operating worldwide in 2035

Pan cited statistics as saying that there will be up to 275 billion IoT devices operating in the world by 2035, when invisible computing will become ubiquitous, penetrating all aspects of human lives whether through smart buildings, smart plants or smart cities. Also,through IoT devices, businesses can upgrade their operating efficiency and achieve smart management of crucial assets.

This would provide tremendous business opportunities, Pan said, adding that besides being embedded into vast consumer electronics devices, ARM mbed systems will also develop a solid presence in commercial and industrial applications.

At the same forum, Sam Grove, ARM’s principal software engineer, detailed the fifth generation ARM mbed OS platform, allowing high integrability and security needed for the development of IoT devices, and offering uniform management and firmware updates in the deployment of IoT devices.

In addition, the mbed OS also offers multiple way to connect IoT devices, including short-distance connections with Ethernet, low-power consumption Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and Thread, and long-distance via cellular networks such as 4G, LoRaWAN and NB-IoT, according to Grove.