ARM intros enhanced DesignStart program
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 21 June 2017]

ARM has made several enhancements to the ARM DesignStart program, providing the fastest path forward for evaluating, designing and bringing custom SoCs to market, according to the company.

The enhanced ARM DesignStart program offers: the addition of Cortex-M3 processor; ongoing access to Cortex-M0; elimination of up-front license or evaluation fees for both the Cortex-M0 and Cortex-M3 processors; instant-access with free download for evaluation and prototype development; reduced time-to-production through online access to ARM CoreLink SDK-100; 10x developer productivity gains with CoreLink SSE-050 subsystem and verified support for mbed OS; design assistance services from ARM and ARM approved design house partners; and ongoing access to thousands of physical IP libraries for silicon implementation.

The ARM DesignStart has been providing fast access to ARM IP since before 2010, the company said. Two years ago, ARM announced the availability of the enhanced Cortex-M0 system in DesignStart, which kick-started a new wave of ultra-efficient, custom SoC development.

ARM noted that thanks to DesignStart, several hundred more embedded designers, startups, OEMs are now participating in the collaborative ARM ecosystem. Their resulting custom SoCs designs are enabling embedded intelligence in a diverse range of IoT and connected devices, the company said. The enhanced DesignStart program is to further pave the way to success for developers looking to design custom SoCs, and for innovators who want to bring new ideas to market rapidly and with minimal risk.

ARM has set the goal of reaching one trillion connected devices globally. With the enhanced DesignStart program, ARM has expanded the possibilities for silicon design teams to innovate on the Cortex-M0 and Cortex-M3 processors.

More than 20 billion chips have shipped with Cortex-M0 or Cortex-M3 processors in them, and half of those shipped in just the last couple of years, ARM claimed. The popularity of these processors is driven by their versatility and extremely small size and power characteristics, which can enable even battery-less, energy-harvesting applications.

Custom SoCs help accelerate the development of IoT devices as they can reduce complexity and cost, increase differentiation and efficiency as well as simplify the supply chain, ARM noted. For example, ARM continued, S3 Group has developed an ARM-based custom SoC for an industrial control application that reduced power requirements by 70%, cost of parts by 80% and PCB size by 75%.

What truly unlocks the potential of these custom SoCs and accelerates them to market is the extensive amount of software and middleware that's available for ARM-based platforms already, ARM indicated. In addition to this there is readily available open source support, tooling and a thriving ecosystem to build further value into the solution.

