ARM to enhance investments in China, says report
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 16 May 2017]

ARM and China-based Hopu-ARM Innovation Fund have signed a MOU for the establishment of a joint venture in Shenzhen to develop intellectual property products for IC designs, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

The joint venture aims to utilize and integrate ARM's global ecosystem and technical prowess, and to develop IP products to design and develop IC devices for applications including complicated computing, graphics management, artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT), said the report.

ARM will provide the joint venture with related IP products, technology support and personal training, while the China-based partner will control the management of the joint venture.

The US$800 million Hopu-ARM Innovation Fund was set up in Beijing in early 2017 with investors including China Investment Corporation, Silk Road Fund, Singapore-based Temasak Holdings, ARM Holdings, Hopu Investment Management and Shum Yip Group.

The fund aims to invest in emerging technology companies and startups in China and globally, to accelerate the development and deployment of emerging applications in areas such as the IoT, autonomous vehicles, cloud computing, big data and artificial intelligence (AI).

Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
