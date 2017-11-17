China IC design revenues to surge 28% to CNY194 billion in 2017

Jean Chu, Shanghai; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Friday 17 November 2017]

The annual revenues of China's IC design industry are estimated to surge 28.15% on year to CNY194.598 billion (US$29.26 billion) in 2017, accounting for more than one third of the aggregate global IC design market sales for the year, according to Wei Shaojun, president of the VLSI Design Chapter of the China Semiconductor Industry Association (CSIA).

Wei announced the statistics when speaking on the current state of China's IC design industry at the CSIA-ICCAD Annual Conference & Beijing IC Industry Innovation and Development Summit, hosted by CSIA in Beijing from November 16-17.

Wei said China now has a total of 1,380 IC design houses, slightly up from 1,362 in 2016. In terms of regional IC design development, the Pearl River Delta is estimated to see the largest production scale of CNY68.75 billion in 2017, up 38.61% on year. The Yangtze River Delta closely comes second with CNY66.169 billion, up 22.49%, followed by the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region with CNY40.345 billion, up 13.86%. The central and western region is estimated to post the highest annual growth of 51.09%, with its IC design revenues projected to reach CNY19.334 billion in 2017.

Wei continued that Shenzhen, Shanghai and Beijing remain the top-three cities in IC design production scale. But in terms of growth pace, the list of top-10 cities is headed by Xi'an with an estimated annual expansion of 114.57% , followed by Hefei with 83.83%, Zhuhai and Xiamen over 50%, Nanjing, Wuxi and Jinan over 40%, as well as Tianjin, Shenzhen and Chongqing over 35%.

Top-10 IC designers

Though declining to identify the top-10 IC design houses by revenues, Wei said that their combined revenues for 2017 are projected to soar 28.57% on year to CNY89.315 billion, adding that the top-three players each score over CNY10 billion in annual revenues.

Of the top-10 IC designers, four are operating in the Pearl River Delta and three in the Yangtze River Delta, both up one from 2016. The Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region accommodates the remaining three, down from five of a year earlier.

A further breakdown showed that the number of IC designers with over CNY 100 million in 2017 revenues will reach 191, up from 161 in 2016. And their aggregate annual revenues are forecast to shoot up 44% on year to CNY 177.149 billion, commanding 91% of the industry's total revenues for 2017, up 10pp from 2016, according to Wei.

In terms of product application, there are now 260 players engaged in designing communication chips, compared to 241 in 2016, with their total revenues increasing 30% on year to an estimate of CNY90 billion in 2017. The aggregate revenues of the top three players--Hisilicon Technologies, Spreadtrum Communications, and Sanechips Technology-- are estimated to hit CNY60 billion to account for 65% of total communcation chips revenues.

Significant achievements

China IC designers have scored significant achievements in the server CPU sector. For instance, Wei said, Tianjin Haiguang Advanced Technology Investment has been licensed by AMD to use x86 processor IP to roll out server SoCs. Tianjin Phytium Technology has newly released a 64-core CPU adopting ARM architecture.

He also cited encouraging achievements in the embedded CPU chips segment: Hangzhou SC-Sky Microsystems has completed shipments of over 600 million chips; Spreadtum and RDA Microelectronics under Tsinghua Unigroup have moved from lower-end mobile chips to midrange and high-end chips, maintaining a 30% share of the global smartphone chip market. Five of China's six smart TV brands have been embedded with China's home-grown chips; and particularly, AI chips turned out by Cambricon Technologies and DeepPhi Tech have been well received in the market.

Wei said, however, China IC designers are facing great challenges ahead, and must step up development of microprocessor and storage chips, and boost their competitiveness in the area of advanced CPU, DSP and FPGA chips. Furthermore, talent cultivation is an impressing task for China IC design industry, Wei stressed, saying that if the industry is to achieve the revenue goal of CNY400 billion by 2020 as set by the government, a total workforce of 280,000, including R&D talent, is needed, but the shortfall is still over 60,000.