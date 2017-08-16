Taiwan science ministry to enforce 4-year AI chips research project

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 16 August 2017]

Taiwan's Ministry of Science and Technology has decided to implement a four-year "Semiconductor Moonshot Project" to encourage university professors to lead students in researching AI Edge-based semiconductor process and chip systems.

In announcing the decision at a press conference held August 15, Chen Liang-gee, minister of science and technology, said that the project, mainly proposed by Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association (TSIA), has won support from many semiconductor heavyweights such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), United Microelectronics (UMC), Winbond, Etron Technology, ASE, and Phison Electronics.

Under the four-year project, the science ministry will appropriate an annual budget of NT$1 billion (US$32.95 million), starting in 2018, to support university professors' teaching and research work concerning AI (artificial intellegence) chips for terminal devices, Chen said.

The AI needed for terminal devices require the support of chip designs with low power consumption and voltage, which are still at a nascent stage of development in Taiwan and will be the focus of research under the project. The project will challenge an overall goal of developing AI chips applicable to diverse terminal devices when it expires at the end of 2022, according to Chen.

In South Korea, Chen said, Samsung Electronics has secured government support in nurturing talent and developing technologies, as the government there has regarded it a national policy to maintain the competitive advantages of Samsung. Likewise, the minister stressed, the government in Taiwan should also lend a helping hand to its semiconductor industry, which has firmly sustained its leading position in the world following over 30 years of efforts.

As some doubt that the science ministry would again help the semiconductor sector solicit talent through the new project, Chen said that students learning under the project will not necessarily serve at semiconductor firms, as they can also engage in financial investment, materials science, and AI applications, among others.