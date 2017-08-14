Quanta reports growth for 2Q17, expects better 2H17

Max Wang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 14 August 2017]

Quanta Computer has announced its second-quarter 2017 revenues at NT$235.37 billion (US$7.93 billion), growing 3.3% sequentially and 13.3% on year thanks to increasing orders for notebooks and servers.

The company also reported net profits of NT$3.98 billion for the second quarter, up 42.4% sequentially with EPS reaching NT$1.03. The company had consolidated revenues of NT$463.28 billion for the first half of 2017, up 14.3% on year with an EPS of NT$1.76.

Quanta suffered sequential declines in gross operating profit and net operating profits because the company's shipments of high ASP products did not achieve as much growth as expected, but the company still managed to achieve over 42% growth sequentially in net profit because of the significant income from currency exchanges.

With the notebook market entering the traditional peak season, its server shipments expected to enjoy growth and the next-generation Apple Watch set to begin shipments in the fourth quarter, some market watchers expect Quanta's financial performances to gradually pick up in the second half of 2017.

Quanta shipped 4.3 million notebooks in June and 10.6 million units in the second quarter, up from the 9.2 million units in the first quarter. In the first half of 2017, Quanta shipped 19.8 million notebooks, up 4.2% from first-half 2016's 19 million units.

Quanta vice chairman CC Leung pointed out that the company's notebook shipments in the third quarter are expected to enjoy a single-digit percentage growth sequentially and will continue to increase in the fourth quarter.

Because of orders from clients including Google and Facebook, Quanta's server sales are expected to grow by a double-digit percentage from the previous year in 2017.

Quanta expects strong 2H17 performance

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes file photo