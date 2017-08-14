Taipei, Wednesday, August 16, 2017 05:18 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
Apple falls to third place in 2Q17 wearable band market, says Canalys
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 14 August 2017]

The total worldwide wearable band market grew 8% on year in the second quarter of 2017, according to Canalys. The wearable band market for second-quarter 2017 was led by Xiaomi with shipments of 3.5 million units, closely followed by Fitbit, which shipped 3.3 million units, a 34% on-year decline, said Canalys. The top two vendors overtook Apple, which only sells smartwatches.

Apple fell to third place with 2.7 million Apple Watch shipments in the second quarter, Canalys indicated. Xiaomi and Fitbit, which predominantly sell fitness bands, benefited from stronger sell-through in the quarter, with Xiaomi expanding availability in APAC and EMEA.

The smartwatch market will receive a boost in the second half of 2017, driven by cellular-enabled smartwatches, which are forecast to ship 12 million units by the end of the year, Canalys said. With Apple widely expected to include cellular capabilities in the next revision of its Apple Watch, it will secure its position as the key driver of smartwatch growth in the second half of 2017.

"The hype surrounding smartwatches has been short-lived and the market must now focus on compelling use cases to stimulate demand. Vendors in China, including Xiaotiancai and 360, have released Android-based smartwatches running on LTE networks, enabling parents to keep tabs on their children," said Canalys Research analyst Mo Jia. "The arrival of the new Snapdragon Wear chipsets from Qualcomm has prompted vendors to improve their wearable band offerings." Canalys expects premium LTE-enabled smartwatches in China to grow rapidly as vendors build new features on top of the basic tracking and calling capabilities.

Vendors integrating cellular connectivity into their smartwatches are expected to adjust their go-to-market strategies to complement the new products. "Apple is poised to capture the cellular smartwatch market by using its strong relationships with operators, which will become critical points of sale for cellular smartwatches and related services," said Canalys analyst Jason Low. "Apple is the industry leader in allowing consumers to experience the different Apple Watch styles and functionalities in-store. It is crucial for Apple Stores and Apple's offline retail partners to adapt quickly to effectively showcase new cellular-enabled use cases as soon as products are available."

Fitbit is currently facing greater pressure as the release of its next smartwatch is approaching. "Competitors are set to gain an edge with the upcoming release of cellular-enabled smartwatches. Fitbit can still mount a challenge by producing an appealing smartwatch, avoiding the typical pitfalls of bulky design and short battery life, while integrating a system that gives proactive coaching, which may deliver noticeable benefits to users. Fitbit must outdo the rest to win the market," added Low.

Realtime news

  • HiSilicon among top-5 customers of TSMC

    Before Going to Press | 7h 22min ago

  • 85% of jobs in 2030 not yet created, says Dell report

    Before Going to Press | 7h 31min ago

  • Dell stresses importance of digital transformation at technology forum

    Before Going to Press | 7h 37min ago

  • GET solar wafer production affected by power outage in Taiwan

    Before Going to Press | 7h 47min ago

  • China market: Clevo retail chain to expand

    Before Going to Press | 7h 49min ago

  • Taiwan market: Sharp intros Aquos S2

    Before Going to Press | 8h 14min ago

  • Sunplus growing presence in auto electronics sector

    Before Going to Press | 8h 21min ago

  • China Internet user base over 751 million at end of June, says CNNIC

    Before Going to Press | 8h 23min ago

  • Spreadtrum to roll out 12nm chips in 2018

    Before Going to Press | 8h 28min ago

  • August prices for VGA RAM hike over 30% on month

    Before Going to Press | 8h 29min ago

  • Globalfoundries demos 2.5D HBM solution

    Before Going to Press | 8h 37min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
WCIT 2017
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link