TSMC 12nm FinFET process ready for volume production in 4Q17, says report

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 14 August 2017]

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) will enter volume production of chips built using its 12nm FinFET process in the fourth quarter of 2017, according to a recent Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

TSMC with its 12nm FinFET process has obtained orders for Nvidia's new-generation Volta GPU series and Xavier-series supercomputer processors, HiSilicon's Miami-series handset SoCs, and MediaTek's Helio P30 mobile chips, said the report, without citing its source.

In addition, TSMC has already started mass production of 10nm FinFET chips in the third quarter, driven by Apple's orders, the report indicated. TSMC's 10nm FinFET process has been adopted by Apple for its A10X processors for use in its 10.5- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro tablets and A11 chips that will power the upcoming iPhones.

Commercial production of 10nm and 12nm chips will boost TSMC's sales performance in the fourth quarter of 2017, which is forecast to reach a record NT$270-280 billion (US$8.9-9 billion), the report quoted market watchers as saying.