Sumco to expand production capacity for 300mm silicon wafers

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 9 August 2017]

Sumco has announced plans to expand production capacity for 300mm silicon wafers by 110,000 units per month. The additional capacity is expected to come online in the first half of 2019, according to the Japan-based firm.

Sumco said it will invest a total of JPY43.6 billion (US$396.2 million) in 300mm silicon wafer production equipment installed at its plant in Imari, Saga Prefecture (Japan).

The market for 300mm silicon wafers is expected to grow driven by robust demand for advanced-node chips, Sumco indicated. Acknowledging the tighter supply-demand balance, Sumco decided to build additional 300mm wafer capacity to meet the growing demand.