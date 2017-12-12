Taipei, Wednesday, December 13, 2017 02:31 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
17°C
Taiwan IC materials suppliers expect better revenue records in 2018
Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 12 December 2017]

Taiwan's major semiconductor materials distributors such as Topco Scientific and Wah Lee Industrial have reported revenue increases in the first 11 months of 2017 and expect better records for 2018, mainly bolstered by increasing demand for silicon wafers, photoresists, and other advanced materials by wafer foundry houses across the Taiwan Strait, according to industry sources.

Topco has announced consolidated revenues of NT$2 billion (US$66.2 million) for November, up 1.29% on year, while combined consolidated revenues for the first 11 months of 2017 went up 2.89% on year to reach NT$21.51 billion.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a major customer for Topco, who is the key sales agent of Japan's Shin-Etsu Group, now one of TSMC's two major Japan suppliers of silicon wafers. Topco expects to channel sales of more silicon wafers to TSMC's 12-inch wafer fab in Nanjing, China, which is slated to start volume production in May 2018, the sources said.

Topco has established a joint venture, Topco Quartz Products, in cooperation with Shin-Etsu Quartz Products, and set up Shin-Etsu Optoelectronics and Shin-Etsu Handotai Taiwan in collaboration with Shin-Etsu Group to provide Taiwan customers with semiconductor and optoelectronics materials.

At the moment, sales of semiconductor and optoelectronics materials and equipment contribute some 80% of the company's revenues, with the remaining 20% from environmental engineering and plant engineering services.

Meanwhile, Wah Lee saw its consolidated revenues for November hit a new monthly high of NT$4.178 billion, surging 17.20% on year. Its aggregate revenues for the first 11 months of 2017 also soared 8.58% on year to NT$38.907 billion.

Wah Lee is now one of the major suppliers of semiconductor materials to China IC players, with revenue contribution from sales to China increasing at an annual pace of 30%. In addition, it also supplies advanced materials for high-end semiconductor process to Taiwan customers, industry sources said.

Realtime news

  • SJ Semi signs purchase agreement with Advantest

    Before Going to Press | 4h 59min ago

  • China LED suppliers begin to slash prices

    Before Going to Press | 5h ago

  • Parade November performance meets market expectations

    Before Going to Press | 5h 1min ago

  • FocalTech to ship 60 million TDDI chips in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 5h 2min ago

  • GET to raise NT$600 million via private placement

    Before Going to Press | 5h 2min ago

  • Taiwan market: Aruba bullish in local market

    Before Going to Press | 5h 3min ago

  • Tsinghua Unigroup to join Lite-On subsidiary in Suzhou

    Before Going to Press | 5h 3min ago

  • Win Semi to buy HBT production equipment from Avago

    Before Going to Press | 5h 6min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link