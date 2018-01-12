Topco reports increased revenues for December

Julian Ho, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Topco Scientific has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.276 billion (US$76.86 million) for December 2017, representing a 13.69% increase on month and 31.83% increase on year.

For all of 2017, revenues totaled NT$23.781 billion, increasing 5.1% from a year earlier. The company attributed the increased sales for the year to rising demand for semiconductor materials along with the migration to the more advanced manufacturing processes by foundry houses in Taiwan and China.

Topco expects its sales momentum to continue in 2018 thanks to the booming semiconductor industry, according to company sources, who also added that the tightening of environmental protection policy in China will also help drive up the company's sales of pollution control equipment and solutions.

The company's share price gained NT$2.10 to close at NT$83.80 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the January 12 session.