New mobile fast-charging solutions keep rolling out for enhanced battery life

Staff reporter [Thursday 1 June 2017]

Smartphones and other mobile devices are becoming increasingly diverse, and features continue to be enhanced to include larger screens and multi-core specs, as well as more advanced multimedia effects. While users want to have their devices connected all the time consuming more battery power, new apps use a significant amount of power that could drain your device battery.

There are two ways to consider how the battery life can be improved: one is to improve the battery capacity and the other is to speed up the charging process. For the latter solution, there are many companies engaged in the development of corresponding products and technology.

Chipmakers including MediaTek, Qualcomm and Texas Instruments (TI) have been aggressively developing their own fast charging solutions. Different principles and structure are being adopted in the chip firms' respective technology, but there are three operating modes in general their solutions belong to: constant current, low-voltage and high-current, and high-voltage and high-current.

Chip vendors continue to introduce new versions of their fast charging solutions

MediaTek has rolled out the third generation of its battery charging technology for mobile devices, the Pump Express 3.0. The 3.0 version is based on the high-voltage and high-current mode and is designed for an output of 36W at up to 12V.

MediaTek's previous-generation Pump Express, the Pump Express 2.0, has been adopted by a number of brand smartphone vendors including Sony, Lenovo, Gionee and Meizu. Key improvements in MediaTek's latest Pump Express technology include faster charging speed, higher charging efficiency, and lower phone temperature when charging.

MediaTek claimed the Pump Express 3.0 can charge a phone from zero to 70% of its battery life in just 20 minutes. That's almost twice as fast as competing solutions currently on the market and five times faster than conventional charging. The technology also allows users to charge for five minutes and talk for four hours.

It is worth mentioning that MediaTek's Pump Express 3.0 enables direct charge through Type-C USB power delivery. Direct charging bypasses charging circuitry inside the phone and prevents the device from overheating while also routing electrical current from the adapter directly to the battery. With direct charging, the Pump Express 3.0 greatly reduces power dissipation by more than 50% compared to the Pump Express 2.0.

Qualcomm's fast charging technology has advanced to the fourth generation. The Quick Charge 4 uses Qualcomm's parallel charging technology dubbed Dual Charge to enable users to enjoy up to 20% faster charging and up to 30% higher efficiency compared with Quick Charge 3.0. The Quick Charge 4 will also be able to reach 28W charging speeds, and can charge a phone from zero to 50% in 15 minutes or less. Products featuring the Quick Charge 4 technology are slated for launch in the second half of 2017.

Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0 employs the high-voltage operating mode and Intelligent Negotiation for Optimum Voltage (INOV), a new algorithm designed to allow portable devices the ability to determine what power level to request at any point in time for optimum power transfer while maximizing efficiency. With Quick Charge 3.0 a phone can be charged from zero to 80% in about 35 minutes. Quick Charge 3.0 helps improve fast charging up to 27% or reduces power dissipation by up to 45% when compared to Quick Charge 2.0.

Unlike Qualcomm's Quick Charge and MediaTek's Pump Express that requires corresponding processors and power management ICs, TI's proprietary MaxCharge technology employs a split architecture. The architecture enables the handshake between a charger and chips to provide quick charging support without processors, and therefore improves the system configuration flexibility.

In addition, independent fast-charging chips enable more room for power-path management, over-voltage/over-current/over-temperature protection and power monitoring and other functional blocks. A variety of algorithms can also be added to establish a charging model to dynamically deploy the output power to ensure battery life and safety. TI has rolled out lithium battery charging chips based on its MaxCharge technology for system manufacturers to adopt in their handsets or tablets that feature a split design.

Handset manufacturers step into development of fast-charging technology

Oppo has introduced its Super VOOC fast charging technology, and has already applied for 18 patents related to the technology. Oppo's VOOC technology enables fast-charging support through the low-voltage and high-current mode. Besides, VOOC does not enable batteries to operate in constant current mode when charging, but the batteries can enter the maintenance mode from fast to slow. For example, Oppo's Super VOOC battery technology enables the Oppo R9 smartphone to achieve 70% charge in 30 minutes. The phone battery will switch over to a trickle charge after reaching 70% of its capacity, and therefore it requires about 25 minutes to have the phone charged from 90% to 100% of its battery life.

Oppo's previous-generation Find 7 and R7 models have already featured VOOC technology, and the new-generation R9 with the fast-charging technology is able to charge faster than the previous models. Oppo claimed the R9 that supports VOOC offers up to two hours of talk time in just five minutes.

Fellow China-based smartphone company Huawei has launched its SuperCharge technology, which is claimed to be a low voltage charging for better safety. Huawei's SuperCharge technology is based on low-voltage and high-current mode offering 5V/2A, 4.5V/5A and 5V/4.5A output specs. Compared to a conventional 9V/2A fast charger, SuperCharge can reduce heat loss by about 50% with the overall charging efficiency reaching a 58% charge in 30 minutes. A sustained low temperature can also be maintained to ensure safety. SuperCharge has been applied to Huawei's smartphone models including the Mate 9, Mate 9 Pro, and P10 and P10 Plus.

USB Type-C supporting Power Delivery 3.0 gains momentum

In addition to fast-charging technologies rolled out by the above mentioned companies, USB Type-C that can support USB Power Delivery 3.0 is gaining momentum. USB PD 3.0 can provide up to 100W power at 20V, which is enough for the workstation level of electronic equipment.

Google has recently published its Android 7.0 compatibility document to include a section for USB Type-C charging specs. All manufacturing partners are required to ensure their implementation of USB Type-C fast charging technology to follow the standard technology, not the exclusive specs.

The currently available fast-charging technologies are targeted at handset applications. As for notebooks, the fast-charging capability is based on standard specs. Notebooks from Apple and Google, and other USB Type-C enabled models all support USB PD RD resulting in compatibility problems. If the devices are not compatible with chargers, charging speeds will fall to a basic level.

Therefore, Google in its document "strongly recommended" USB Type-C devices do not support the modified Vbus voltage to a specific charging technology that exceeds the preset level, or the modified sink/source input circuit as this may result in charger/device compatibility issues. Google also indicated the future versions of Android may require all USB Type-C devices are fully compatible with standard Type-C chargers.

In addition, with Apple rolling out its new models in the second half of 2017, will all these new devices support fast charging? The market is also paying attention to which fast-charging technology Apple will use. The upcoming iPhones will support fast charging by the adoption of Type-C PD technology, and will still use the Lightning port, according to market sources.

With the continued enhancement of smartphone features, improving the battery life is becoming increasingly difficult. A larger battery will make a phone look big and heavy, and therefore the adoption of fast-charging technology has become a trend. However, methods in the currently available fast charging technologies to improve voltage and current could have a negative impact on battery wear levels and safety, and even cause shorter battery life. Thus, the development of fast-charging technology puts an emphasis on speeds, the extension of battery life and safety upgrade, which have been drawn the market's attention.