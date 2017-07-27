Taipei, Saturday, July 29, 2017 06:27 (GMT+8)
Driverless electric bus EZ10 to be on trial in Taipei City
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 27 July 2017]

Taipei's Department of Information Technology has announced an autonomous-driving electric bus will have a five-day trial run in the city in August.

The EZ10 driverless vehicle will run on a bus lane from 1:00-4:00 am every day during August 1-5, the department said.

The trial run on the first three days will focus on establishing digital map data and route planning needed for autonomous driving guidance as well as technological testing for integrating EZ10 with the bus lane systems. The remaining two days will allow citizens to ride on an application basis to collect user experience, the department said.

During the trial run, EZ10 will be equipped with location positioning capability based on GPS network established by the city's Department of Land Administration.

Produced by France-based Ligier, EZ10 measures 4m (length) by 2m (width) by 2.75m (height) and is powered by lithium LiFePO4 battery, according to 7StarLake, a Taiwan-based partner of France-based EZ10 marketing agent EasyMile. EZ10 has six seats and can hold six more standing passengers. The battery enables EZ10 to run for 10 hours at an average speed of 20-25km/hour.

Featuring Level 4 autonomous driving, EZ10 is equipped with six LiDAR sensors, two cameras as well as inertia navigation devices and GPS for sensor fusion. The Level 4 autonomous driving is based on AI (artificial intelligence) analysis and computing of surrounding parameters detected by sensors.

Two 4-line (number of laser beams) LiDAR sensors on the top of EZ10 are used to detect objects 200 meters ahead; a 16-line 3D LiDAR sensor at the front of EZ10 and one at the back are used to detect distance from preceding and following cars, respectively, to avoid collision; two 2D LiDAR sensors matched with two cameras on two sides of EZ10 are used to detect surrounding blind spots.

A press conference for trial run of EZ10

Taipei will begin a trial run for EZ10 in the city.
Photo: Taipei Departmen of Information Technology

