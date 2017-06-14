Taipei, Thursday, June 15, 2017 00:29 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
26°C
Quanta Storage to expand production capacity
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 14 June 2017]

Quanta Storage, which makes collaborative robots for sale under own brand Techman, will expand production capacity in June by moving to its new plants with larger space. At the same time, the company will also install robots at a factory in Shanghai, eastern China, and in Thailand to act as model smart factories in the second half of 2017.

Currently, Quanta Storage is mainly targeting clients in Taiwan, China and Southeast Asia, but starting the second half, the company will expand its sales into Europe. The new manufacturing facilities are expected to be able to satisfy increased orders for the next three years, according to company president Ho Shih-chih.

Ho pointed out that many of its clients are still conservative about adopting collaborative robots for their plants; therefore, Quanta Storage is hoping its model smart factories to help resolve their concerns by demonstrating how the whole solution works.

Currently, around 20-30% of Quanta Storage's robot products are supplied to the Quanta Group's production lines, while the remaining 70-80% are sold to outside clients.

Ho pointed out that Quanta Storage's capacity expansion plan originally encountered some issues from a shortage of speed reducer components, caused by increased overall demand because of Samsung Electronics' OLED capacity expansion. However, the shortages are expected to stabilize in July after component suppliers expand their capacity. Thanks to this, Ho expects the company to enjoy breakeven operations in the second half and start seeing profits in 2018.

Currently, the robotic arm market has a shipment scale of around 200,000 units a year, but the proportion for collaborative robots is still low, showing the product line still has a lot of potential, said Ho, adding that the collaborative robot market is currently dominated by Universal Robot.

However, despite Universal Robot's strong presence, Ho believes Quanta Storage has many advantages that will allow its product to be more competitive, such as the company's stronger software/hardware-integrated platform.

Ho Shih-chih, Quanta Storage president

Ho Shih-chih, Quanta Storage president
Photo: Company

Realtime news

  • Taiwan market: Asustek launches ZenFone AR smartphone

    Mobile + telecom - Newswatch | 3h 14min ago

  • Globalfoundries launches 7LP FinFET process

    Bits + chips | 3h 33min ago

  • UMC names co-presidents

    Bits + chips | 3h 51min ago

  • Taiwan aims to increase wind power-generating capacity by 652MW during 2017-2020

    Green energy | 3h 54min ago

  • Taiwan market: Taiwan Star Cellular outperforms APT to become 4th-largest telecom operator

    Mobile + telecom | 3h 59min ago

  • Winbond to expand 12-inch fab capacity

    Bits + chips | 4h 2min ago

  • Topco to see revenues peak in 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | 3h 37min ago

  • China market: Government ready to assign frequency bands for 5G networks

    Before Going to Press | 3h 44min ago

  • Giantplus sees order visibility extend to year-end 2017

    Before Going to Press | 3h 58min ago

  • Spreadtrum developing 5G chips

    Before Going to Press | 3h 59min ago

  • Taiwan solar cell makers unlikely to adopt Black silicon wafers

    Before Going to Press | 4h 10min ago

  • Digitimes Research: Qualcomm APs adopted in popular smartphone devices

    Before Going to Press | 4h 13min ago

  • China market: CSOT begins construction of new flexible LTPS-AMOLED panel lines

    Before Going to Press | 4h 14min ago

  • China market: HP joins local firm to promote 3D printing solutions

    Before Going to Press | 4h 15min ago

  • Taiwan Mobile to continue to count on 4G services to maintain growth momentum

    Before Going to Press | 4h 17min ago

  • Wistron business growth sees rebound

    Before Going to Press | 4h 18min ago

  • China government issues green power certificates

    Before Going to Press | 4h 28min ago

  • PWM IC backend specialist GEM Services to post single-digit revenue growth in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 4h 34min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link