Quanta Storage to expand production capacity

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 14 June 2017]

Quanta Storage, which makes collaborative robots for sale under own brand Techman, will expand production capacity in June by moving to its new plants with larger space. At the same time, the company will also install robots at a factory in Shanghai, eastern China, and in Thailand to act as model smart factories in the second half of 2017.

Currently, Quanta Storage is mainly targeting clients in Taiwan, China and Southeast Asia, but starting the second half, the company will expand its sales into Europe. The new manufacturing facilities are expected to be able to satisfy increased orders for the next three years, according to company president Ho Shih-chih.

Ho pointed out that many of its clients are still conservative about adopting collaborative robots for their plants; therefore, Quanta Storage is hoping its model smart factories to help resolve their concerns by demonstrating how the whole solution works.

Currently, around 20-30% of Quanta Storage's robot products are supplied to the Quanta Group's production lines, while the remaining 70-80% are sold to outside clients.

Ho pointed out that Quanta Storage's capacity expansion plan originally encountered some issues from a shortage of speed reducer components, caused by increased overall demand because of Samsung Electronics' OLED capacity expansion. However, the shortages are expected to stabilize in July after component suppliers expand their capacity. Thanks to this, Ho expects the company to enjoy breakeven operations in the second half and start seeing profits in 2018.

Currently, the robotic arm market has a shipment scale of around 200,000 units a year, but the proportion for collaborative robots is still low, showing the product line still has a lot of potential, said Ho, adding that the collaborative robot market is currently dominated by Universal Robot.

However, despite Universal Robot's strong presence, Ho believes Quanta Storage has many advantages that will allow its product to be more competitive, such as the company's stronger software/hardware-integrated platform.

Ho Shih-chih, Quanta Storage president

Photo: Company