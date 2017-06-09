Quanta revenues rise in May

MOPS, June 9; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 June 2017]

Taiwan-based notebook ODM Quanta Computer has reported consolidated revenues of NT$74.31 billion (US$2.47 billion) for May 2017, representing a 7.4% increase on month and 6.09% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$371.416 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 10.67% compared with the same time last year.

The company's stock price changed 2.64% and finished at NT$70.10 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on June 9, 2017.

No figures for the notebook maker's May shipments are available yet. But Quanta shipped 2.7 million notebooks in April, falling 27% from March's 3.7 million units. Its April consolidated revenues came to NT$69.19 billion, dropping 6.26% on month but growing 1.48% on year.

Quanta Computer: Consolidated revenues, May 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y May-17 74,310 7.4% 6.1% 371,416 10.7% Apr-17 69,190 (6.3%) 1.5% 297,106 11.9% Mar-17 73,809 (0.5%) (1.8%) 227,916 15.5% Feb-17 74,145 (7.3%) 19.4% 154,107 26.1% Jan-17 79,962 (23.8%) 33.1% 79,962 33.1% Dec-16 104,970 13.4% 7.8% 893,992 (11.3%) Nov-16 92,547 36.6% 5.3% 789,022 (13.3%) Oct-16 67,739 (13.8%) (24.6%) 696,476 (15.3%) Sep-16 78,592 7.8% (22.4%) 628,737 (14.1%) Aug-16 72,929 1% (19.8%) 550,145 (12.8%) Jul-16 72,178 3.9% (13.7%) 477,216 (11.6%) Jun-16 69,446 (0.9%) (34.8%) 405,038 (11.2%) May-16 70,048 2.7% (9.1%) 335,592 (4.1%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017