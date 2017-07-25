Taiwan to set up innovation service platform to integrate technology R&D forces

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 25 July 2017]

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs will spend NT$5 billion (US$170 million) in the next four years setting up an open innovation service platform (OISP) to facilitate cooperative R&D programs by a total of 12,000 researchers from major R&D organizations, aiming to bolster the innovation and growth of 13 different industrial fields for better adaptation to the upcoming industrial revolutions in the era of Industry 4.0 and digital economy, according to ministry sources.

Luo Da-sheng, acting director general of the ministry's Department of Industrial Technology, stressed that through the OISP, the nation's R&D institutes can forge a solid network to jointly carry out innovative R&D projects, particularly in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, autonomous driving and precision medicine,

Luo said some cooperative R&D projects are under way. The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), for instance, is cooperating with the Metal Industries Research and Development Center to develop an AI system for the production of fasteners, while the Center for Measurement Standards and the Materials and Chemical Laboratories under the ITRI are also teaming up with Eclat Textile to develop iSmartweaR, according to Luo.

He said the government hopes to create more cross-organization and cross-field systems through the OISP and eventually establish a national industrial technology research and development alliance.

Introducing mechanisms to maximize cross-field cooperation

Ministry officials said that the government is also moving to establish a set of mechanisms allowing R&D talent to be more easily shared by R&D organizations, enterprises and academic units, so as to maximize cross-field cooperative synergies.

The officials also noted that besides carrying out policy missions assigned by the government, major government-funded R&D organizations such as ITRI and the Institute for Information Industry (III) should focus more on their respective fields of expertise during normal operations.

In response, the III is undergoing an organizational reform to focus on two major core business fields: think tank services and technical innovation, according to III chairman Kuo Yau-hwang. Kuo said III will move to integrate think-tank resources of all research institutes, industry experts, scholars and social communities to establish a digitalized national think tank service group to provide technology consulting services and solutions. As to technical innovation, the efforts will center on smart systems, services and data, and digital transformation.

ITRI president Liu Jonq-Min also said that his organization will be more devoted to developing smart service systems and solutions combining AI, software and hardware, aiming to help local industries transform from traditional manufacturing to digital services. Liu stressed that ITRI will inaugurate an innovation park by the end of 2017 to cluster the development of smart systems and AI applications and form a platform integrating software and hardware.