Toray to expand MLCC materials production capacity, says report
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Friday 26 January 2018

Japan-based Toray will invest a total of JPY1.1 billion (US$10 million) in building additional production capacity of release films for MLCC materials, according to a Taiwan-based Central News Agency (CNA) report.

The investment is to expand Toray's MLCC release film production capacity at the company's Gifu plant in Kobe, Japan by 30% with the new production lines set to come online in September, said the report. The new capacity is targeted at automotive electronics and industrial applications.

The supply of niche-market MLCCs has fallen short of demand. The tight supply will encourage Taiwan-based Yageo, a major supplier of MLCCs, to expand production capacity for nice-market applications by 10-15% in 2018, the report also indicated.

Yageo competes against Murata and Samsung Electro-Mechanics, and Taiwan-based Walsin Technology and Holy Stone in the MLCC market.

